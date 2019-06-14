In the Kitchen: Kinfolks BBQ Sides

Chef Sylvester English of Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Kinfolks BBQ Sides.
Ingredients:
- Mac & Cheese: sharp cheddar cheese , whole milk, cream, eggs, salt & pepper , paprika
- Collard greens: collard greens, smoked turkey, salt pepper & sugar
- Baked beans: beans, brown sugar, vanilla , pinto beans
- Yams: yams, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, pure vanilla
Instructions:
- Mac & Cheese: Boil your macaroni noodles, make sure that the noodles are under-cooked. Mix your milk, cream cheese and seasoning together. Taste mixture before adding eggs. Once mixture is seasoned well, add eggs. Spread cooked macaroni in pan, pour milk egg mixture on top. Bake @ 350 for 30-30 minutes.
- Collard Greens: Boil your smoked turkey wings in a hinge pot. Once the meat starts to fall off the bone, add cleaned greens to the pot . Add your seasoning and chopped clean greens. Simmer your greens until tender. Taste for seasoning. Add sugar to offset bitterness, according to your taste.
- Baked beans: Cook beans, add brown sugar, vanilla and butter to taste. Add smoked pulled pork and brisket .
- Yams: Boil or bake your yams. Cut them up once cooled, add your seasonings according to taste.
