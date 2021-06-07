In the Kitchen: Kielbasa Sandwich

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

GoProvidence.com brings us Steven Fuson from The Ish Food Truck making a Kielbasa Sandwich topped with Guinness Stout Aioli & Mustard Cabbage Slaw.

Ingredients for the Guinness Stout Aioli:
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2oz Guinness
  • 1tsp Worcester sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • pepper
  • garlic
Ingredients for the Mustard Cabbage Slaw:
  • cabbage
  • red wine vinegar
  • whole grain mustard
Directions:
  1. Score the Kielbasa, then boil it, then grill it.
  2. For the Guinness Stout aïoli, mix ingredients together in a bowl.
  3. For the cabbage slaw, cut the cabbage then mix the ingredients together.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams