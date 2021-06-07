In the Kitchen: Kielbasa Sandwich

GoProvidence.com brings us Steven Fuson from The Ish Food Truck making a Kielbasa Sandwich topped with Guinness Stout Aioli & Mustard Cabbage Slaw.
Ingredients for the Guinness Stout Aioli:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2oz Guinness
- 1tsp Worcester sauce
- pinch of salt
- pepper
- garlic
Ingredients for the Mustard Cabbage Slaw:
- cabbage
- red wine vinegar
- whole grain mustard
Directions:
- Score the Kielbasa, then boil it, then grill it.
- For the Guinness Stout aïoli, mix ingredients together in a bowl.
- For the cabbage slaw, cut the cabbage then mix the ingredients together.
