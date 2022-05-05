In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nicole Hanschmann from Russell Morin Catering and Events making their Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • Bacon
  • Tomato
  • Texas Toast (with crust removed)
  • Roasted Turkey Breast
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Creole Mornay sauce
  • Parsley

Directions:

  1. Bake until golden brown

