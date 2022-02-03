In the Kitchen: Jumbo Fried Shrimp

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Roscoe Gay from Every1sChef. He is showing us how to make Jumbo Fried Shrimp and Fish over Cheesy Grits.
Ingredients:
- 1 fillet of cod
- ½ pound of XL raw shrimp
- 1 cup of instant grits
- 2 cups of chicken broth
- Canola oil
- Flour
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tbsp of yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons Black pepper
- 3 tablespoons Salt
- 1 tablespoon Smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons Onion powder
- 3 tablespoons Garlic powder
- Cajun seasoning (to taste)
- Butter
- Chopped garlic
- Honey
- Mexican blend of cheese
- ½ cup of heavy whipping cream
- A bunch of green onions
Directions:
- Devein and peel shrimp. Rinse and place in a mixing bowl.
- Cut fish into strips and place in a mixing bowl.
- Add dry seasonings to the shrimp and fish mixing bowls. Add the same amounts of dry ingredients to each bowl.
- *this is the tricky part. I listen to the ancestors when it comes to adding my seasonings. Adjust seasonings based on how you like to flavor your proteins.*
- Add 1 egg and mustard too each bowl and mix real good until combined.
- In freezer bag or mixing bowl tossed your shrimp in the flour first and get it nicely covered. Place dredged shrimp on a wire rack. Let it absorb the moisture. Repeat this step for the fish.
- Get you oil to 375 degrees.
- Cook until golden brown and floating to the top.
- Place cooked fish on a wire rack to allow the remaining grease to come off.
- Boil 2 cups chicken broth.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Once broth is boiling stir in grits and keep stirring to avoid clumping.
- Turn fire to low heat continue to stir add in cheese, ½ stick of butter, ¼ cup of heavy whipping cream.
- Stir until combined well. Turn off the heat.
- Cut up green onions for garnish and plate.
- In a hot skilled add butter, a healthy tablespoon of garlic and your favorite Cajun seasoning and a little honey and whisk on a high heat. Pours this mixture over your shrimp fish and grits.
- Garnish with your green onions.
