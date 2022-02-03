In the Kitchen: Jumbo Fried Shrimp

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Roscoe Gay from Every1sChef. He is showing us how to make Jumbo Fried Shrimp and Fish over Cheesy Grits.

Ingredients:
  • 1 fillet of cod
  • ½ pound of XL raw shrimp
  • 1 cup of instant grits
  • 2 cups of chicken broth
  • Canola oil
  • Flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp of yellow mustard
  • 2 tablespoons Black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons Salt
  • 1 tablespoon Smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons Onion powder
  • 3 tablespoons Garlic powder
  • Cajun seasoning (to taste)
  • Butter
  • Chopped garlic
  • Honey
  • Mexican blend of cheese
  • ½ cup of heavy whipping cream
  • A bunch of green onions
Directions:
  1. Devein and peel shrimp. Rinse and place in a mixing bowl.
  2. Cut fish into strips and place in a mixing bowl.
  3. Add dry seasonings to the shrimp and fish mixing bowls. Add the same amounts of dry ingredients to each bowl.
  4. *this is the tricky part. I listen to the ancestors when it comes to adding my seasonings. Adjust seasonings based on how you like to flavor your proteins.*
  5. Add 1 egg and mustard too each bowl and mix real good until combined.
  6. In freezer bag or mixing bowl tossed your shrimp in the flour first and get it nicely covered. Place dredged shrimp on a wire rack. Let it absorb the moisture. Repeat this step for the fish.
  7. Get you oil to 375 degrees.
  8. Cook until golden brown and floating to the top.
  9. Place cooked fish on a wire rack to allow the remaining grease to come off.
  10. Boil 2 cups chicken broth.
  11. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  12. Once broth is boiling stir in grits and keep stirring to avoid clumping.
  13. Turn fire to low heat continue to stir add in cheese, ½ stick of butter, ¼ cup of heavy whipping cream.
  14. Stir until combined well. Turn off the heat.
  15. Cut up green onions for garnish and plate.
  16. In a hot skilled add butter, a healthy tablespoon of garlic and your favorite Cajun seasoning and a little honey and whisk on a high heat. Pours this mixture over your shrimp fish and grits.
  17. Garnish with your green onions.

