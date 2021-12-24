In the Kitchen: Johnny Cakes

Looking for a tasty breakfast treat this holiday weekend? Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the kitchen to share a recipe for johnny cakes. This recipe serves 6.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup white corn meal
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup chopped bacon
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 4 teaspoons cinnamon butter
Directions:
- In a small saucepan, combine bacon, pecans, honey and sugar. Simmer until all sugars dissolve. Cool and reserve.
- Combine water and corn meal. in a dry, non-stick pan over medium heat, add johnny cake batter to make small cakes.
- Top cakes with with pecan mix, maple and cinnamon butter.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.