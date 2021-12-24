In the Kitchen: Johnny Cakes

Looking for a tasty breakfast treat this holiday weekend? Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the kitchen to share a recipe for johnny cakes. This recipe serves 6.

Ingredients:
  • 1 cup white corn meal
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup chopped bacon
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 4 teaspoons cinnamon butter
Directions:
  1. In a small saucepan, combine bacon, pecans, honey and sugar. Simmer until all sugars dissolve. Cool and reserve.
  2. Combine water and corn meal. in a dry, non-stick pan over medium heat, add johnny cake batter to make small cakes.
  3. Top cakes with with pecan mix, maple and cinnamon butter.

