In the Kitchen: Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here to show us how to make Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs.

Ingredients:

1 – 1.5 lbs Pork Tenderloin, large 1 inch cubes
1 Pineapple, skinned and cubed
1 Red Onion, peeled and diced
1 Red Pepper, no seeds, diced
2 Jalapenos, no seeds, diced
1 cup Jerk Marinade (ginger, garlic, cumin, soy sauce, nutmeg, all spice)
1 bunch Scallions, chopped
1 bunch Parsley, chopped

Directions:
  1. Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes.
  2. Add pork, pineapple, onion, and peppers to skewer.
  3. Add marinade and allow to sit for 20 – 30 minutes.
  4. Grill on high heat until cooked to desired temperature.
  5. Garnish with scallions and parsley.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams