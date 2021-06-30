In the Kitchen: Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here to show us how to make Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs.

Ingredients:

1 – 1.5 lbs Pork Tenderloin, large 1 inch cubes

1 Pineapple, skinned and cubed

1 Red Onion, peeled and diced

1 Red Pepper, no seeds, diced

2 Jalapenos, no seeds, diced

1 cup Jerk Marinade (ginger, garlic, cumin, soy sauce, nutmeg, all spice)

1 bunch Scallions, chopped

1 bunch Parsley, chopped

Directions:

Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes. Add pork, pineapple, onion, and peppers to skewer. Add marinade and allow to sit for 20 – 30 minutes. Grill on high heat until cooked to desired temperature. Garnish with scallions and parsley.