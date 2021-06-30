In the Kitchen: Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs

Nick Rabar from Avenue N is here to show us how to make Jerk Spiced Pork Kabobs.
Ingredients:
1 – 1.5 lbs Pork Tenderloin, large 1 inch cubes
1 Pineapple, skinned and cubed
1 Red Onion, peeled and diced
1 Red Pepper, no seeds, diced
2 Jalapenos, no seeds, diced
1 cup Jerk Marinade (ginger, garlic, cumin, soy sauce, nutmeg, all spice)
1 bunch Scallions, chopped
1 bunch Parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes.
- Add pork, pineapple, onion, and peppers to skewer.
- Add marinade and allow to sit for 20 – 30 minutes.
- Grill on high heat until cooked to desired temperature.
- Garnish with scallions and parsley.
