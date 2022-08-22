Chef Conroy from Ja Patty shares a recipe for baked jerk chicken.

Ingredients:

● 4 medium chicken leg quarters (2 to 3 pounds), cut into pieces

Jerk Marinade:

● 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

● 1 teaspoon ground allspice

● 1 teaspoon packed brown sugar

● 1 teaspoon onion powder

● ½ teaspoon dried minced garlic

● ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

● ½ teaspoon black pepper

● ½ teaspoon ground ginger

● ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

● ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

● ¼ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

● 1 scotch bonnet pepper, seeds removed

● ¼ cup Tamarind sauce

● ½ cup tomato paste or ketchup

● ⅛ cup worcester sauce

● ¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

● Step 1: Make the jerk marinade by combining all of the ingredients in a blender, blending until an even paste. If you don’t have a blender, mix ingredients thoroughly in a bowl.

● Step 2: Jerk marinade the chicken: Rub chicken pieces with the spice mixture, making sure to cover all surfaces of chicken and under the skin. Cover seasoned

chicken, and marinate in the refrigerator, 2 to 4 hours (marinate overnight if time allows).

● Step 3: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

● Step 4: Place chicken pieces skin-side up into the baking dish (or baking sheet with sides to catch the juices). Bake in the preheated oven until juices run clear and chicken is no longer pink near the bone, 1 hour 20 minutes.

● Step 5: Turn the oven on to broil, and cook until the skin crisps, about 2 to 5 minutes.

Serve over your choice of rice, and with a side of sweet plantain if you have it.