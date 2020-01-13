In the Kitchen: Japanese Style Cheesecake

We welcome Executive Pastry Chef Douglas Tella from Agawam Hunt into the Rhode Show Kitchen this morning. He is making Japanese Style Cheesecake. It is a light, aerated cheesecake served with a beet ganache, lemon curd, pistachio, and tangerine lace.
Ingredients for the Cheesecake:
- Cream cheese 7 oz
- Butter 1.5 oz
- Buttermilk 2 oz
- Cake flour 2 oz
- Granulated sugar 3.5 oz
- 6 eggs, seperated
- Lemon Juice 0.5 oz
Ingredients for Garnishing:
- Beet Ganache
- Lemon Curd
- Toasted or Candied Pistachio
Directions:
- Set a convection oven to 300 degrees (F).
- Line an 8×3 inch cake pan with parchment paper.
- Combine the cream cheese, butter, buttermilk in a large metal bowl and melt over a double boiler.
- Remove from heat and whisk in egg yolks until smooth.
- Sift in the cake flour and whisk until smooth.
- Begin whisking egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment.
- When they have reached 4x their volume, gradually add the sugar while continuing to whisk to medium soft peaks.
- Fold the egg whites into the cheese mixture in 3 parts, using a rubber spatula, be careful not to deflate by working egg whites too much.
- Pour batter into prepared pan, cover with foil, and bake for 45 to 50 minutes in a warm water bath.
- Remove foil and allow to bake an additional 5 minutes to lightly caramelize the top of the cake.
- Cool to room temperature and store in the refrigerator.
- Garnish with desired sauces or toppings.
