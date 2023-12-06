In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Jamaican Style Chicken & Bean Stew.

Ingredients:

  • 2lbs Chicken, small dice
  • 1, 15oz. can Red Beans
  • 1 Onion, small dice
  • 1 Carrot, small dice
  • 1 Red Pepper, small dice
  • 1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper, small dice.
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. Ginger, minced
  • 3 Tablespoon Jerk Spice
  • 1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar
  • 1 quart Chicken Broth
  • 1/4 cup Browning
  • 1 cup Coconut Milk
  • 1 bunch Fresh Thyme
  • 2 Tablespoon Coconut Oil
  • As Needed Salt & Pepper
  • Optional: White Rice

Directions:

  1. Season chicken with jerk spice.
  2. In a small stock pot add oil add chicken and sauce until browned.
  3. Add all vegetables and sauté.
  4. Add milk, browning, stock, beans and thyme.
  5. Simmer for 20 – 30 minutes and if desired serve over rice.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.