In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Jamaican Style Chicken & Bean Stew.
Ingredients:
- 2lbs Chicken, small dice
- 1, 15oz. can Red Beans
- 1 Onion, small dice
- 1 Carrot, small dice
- 1 Red Pepper, small dice
- 1 Scotch Bonnet Pepper, small dice.
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. Ginger, minced
- 3 Tablespoon Jerk Spice
- 1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 1 quart Chicken Broth
- 1/4 cup Browning
- 1 cup Coconut Milk
- 1 bunch Fresh Thyme
- 2 Tablespoon Coconut Oil
- As Needed Salt & Pepper
- Optional: White Rice
Directions:
- Season chicken with jerk spice.
- In a small stock pot add oil add chicken and sauce until browned.
- Add all vegetables and sauté.
- Add milk, browning, stock, beans and thyme.
- Simmer for 20 – 30 minutes and if desired serve over rice.
