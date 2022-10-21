In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City making Jackfruit Crabcakes Benedict with Tofu Hollandaise.

Ingredients for Crab Cake Patty:

  • 3 can Jackfruit drained and roughly
  • 1 can Chickpea drained and lightly crushed by hand
  • 3 Roasted red pepper skin off diced into small pieces
  • ½ Red onion (diced very small and uniform)
  • 1 bunch Scallions sliced
  • 1 cup Mayo
  • ½ bunch Dill chopped
  • ½ tbsp Old bay
  • ½ tbsp Granulated garlic
  • ½ tbsp Cup paprika
  • 1 sheets Nori (chopped into small pieces)
  • 1 oz Tamari (½ btl)
  • 1 cup Breadcrumbs old steal bread
  • Salt to taste

Ingredients for Hollandaise:

  • ½ Silken Tofu
  • ½ Extra firm Tofu
  • 2 oz Vegan Butter Melted
  • ½ tbsp Dijon Mustard
  • 1/4 tbsp Turmeric
  • 3 tbsp Nutritional Yeast
  • 1 Tbsp Tabasco or Sriracha
  • 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
  • ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
  • Salt to taste

