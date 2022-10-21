In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City making Jackfruit Crabcakes Benedict with Tofu Hollandaise.
Ingredients for Crab Cake Patty:
- 3 can Jackfruit drained and roughly
- 1 can Chickpea drained and lightly crushed by hand
- 3 Roasted red pepper skin off diced into small pieces
- ½ Red onion (diced very small and uniform)
- 1 bunch Scallions sliced
- 1 cup Mayo
- ½ bunch Dill chopped
- ½ tbsp Old bay
- ½ tbsp Granulated garlic
- ½ tbsp Cup paprika
- 1 sheets Nori (chopped into small pieces)
- 1 oz Tamari (½ btl)
- 1 cup Breadcrumbs old steal bread
- Salt to taste
Ingredients for Hollandaise:
- ½ Silken Tofu
- ½ Extra firm Tofu
- 2 oz Vegan Butter Melted
- ½ tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 1/4 tbsp Turmeric
- 3 tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- 1 Tbsp Tabasco or Sriracha
- 1 Tsp Cayenne Pepper
- ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
- Salt to taste
