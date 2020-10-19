In the Kitchen: Italian-Style Wedge Salad

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Rosalina, Lauren Lynch, making Italian-Style Wedge Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 head Iceberg lettuce (quartered)
- 4 oz. pancetta (unsmoked Italian bacon) or substitute bacon
- 1 pt cherry tomatoes halved
- Scallions to garnish
- Fresh cracked black pepper
Ingredients for Gorgonzola dressing:
- 2 cups sour cream
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
- 8 oz. finely crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
- Tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp sugar
- Fresh cracked pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Cube pancetta and cook in a non-stick pan over medium heat until fat has rendered and pancetta is crisp.
- Strain grease and let drain on paper towel.
- Mix all ingredients for dressing until thoroughly combined, season with salt and pepper to taste.
- To assemble: Quarter iceberg and halve cherry tomatoes.
- Spread dressing on platter, top with iceberg, pour dressing over lettuce and top with tomatoes, pancetta, thinly sliced scallions.
- Garnish with extra fresh ground pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Enjoy!
