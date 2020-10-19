In the Kitchen: Italian-Style Wedge Salad

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Rosalina, Lauren Lynch, making Italian-Style Wedge Salad.

Ingredients:
  • 1 head Iceberg lettuce (quartered)
  • 4 oz. pancetta (unsmoked Italian bacon) or substitute bacon
  • 1 pt cherry tomatoes halved
  • Scallions to garnish
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
Ingredients for Gorgonzola dressing:
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
  • 8 oz. finely crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
  • Tbsp chopped parsley
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • Fresh cracked pepper
  • Salt to taste
Directions:
  1. Cube pancetta and cook in a non-stick pan over medium heat until fat has rendered and pancetta is crisp.
  2. Strain grease and let drain on paper towel.
  3. Mix all ingredients for dressing until thoroughly combined, season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. To assemble: Quarter iceberg and halve cherry tomatoes.
  5. Spread dressing on platter, top with iceberg, pour dressing over lettuce and top with tomatoes, pancetta, thinly sliced scallions.
  6. Garnish with extra fresh ground pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
  7. Enjoy!

