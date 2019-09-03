Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Island Deli Cuban Pork

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

Owner Mike Bucci of Island Deli joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Island Deli Cuban Pork.

Boneless Pork Shoulder Spice Mix Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons pepper
  • 2 tablespoons salt
  • 2 tablespoons cumin
  • 2 teaspoons nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar

Directions:

  1. Combine spice mix and set aside
  2. Tenderize pork
  3. Lightly coat pork with oil
  4. Rub with spice mix
  5. Cook at 350 degrees until 165 degrees

Moho Sauce Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon Caribbean seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon honey mustard
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • Zest three oranges
  • Zest three limes
  • 1/2 cup of fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup of fresh squeezed lime juice
  • One bunch of fresh cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup of olive oil

Directions:

  1. Add dry ingredients to food processor
  2. Add chopped cilantro
  3. Add zest
  4. Add juice
  5. Combine in processor
  6. Slowly add oil to emulsify

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams