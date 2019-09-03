In the Kitchen: Island Deli Cuban Pork

Owner Mike Bucci of Island Deli joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Island Deli Cuban Pork.
Boneless Pork Shoulder Spice Mix Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons pepper
- 2 tablespoons salt
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
Directions:
- Combine spice mix and set aside
- Tenderize pork
- Lightly coat pork with oil
- Rub with spice mix
- Cook at 350 degrees until 165 degrees
Moho Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon Caribbean seasoning
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon honey mustard
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- Zest three oranges
- Zest three limes
- 1/2 cup of fresh squeezed orange juice
- 1/4 cup of fresh squeezed lime juice
- One bunch of fresh cilantro (chopped)
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
Directions:
- Add dry ingredients to food processor
- Add chopped cilantro
- Add zest
- Add juice
- Combine in processor
- Slowly add oil to emulsify
