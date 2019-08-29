In the Kitchen: Island Calamari

Mariner Grille’s Chef and Owner Paul Lavallee joins us with their recipe for Island Calamari. Plus, what better way to prep and get excited for the 2019 Rhode Island Calamari Festival? Peg Fredette, the Executive Director for the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce joins us with details. For more on the upcoming event, click here.
Calamari rings and tentacles
Pineapple
Mild banana peppers
Red, yellow & green peppers
Lemon
Lime
Cilantro
Mango
Parsley
Butter
Rum
Deep fry the calamari for 3 minutes and add seasonings for 2 minutes.
Plate and top with banana peppers and pineapple and side of lemon.