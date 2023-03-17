In the kitchen today, we are joined be Chef Andrea Leonardo from Thirsty Beaver making Irish Soda Bread. Thirsty Beaver is also celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 Cups to 4 Cups All Purpose Flour
  • 1 Tbl Baking Powder
  • 2 Tbl Sugar
  • 2 Tbl Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 Tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Cup Softened Unsalted Butter
  • 2 Cups Cold Buttermilk
  • 1 Egg
  • 1 1/2 Cups Raisins or Dried Currants
  • Optional Caraway Seeds

Directions:

  1. Mix all dry ingredients.
  2. Add cubed butter and mix.
  3. Stir in buttermilk and egg, mix until all incorporated.
  4. If wet add a little more flour.
  5. Divide into 2 round loads on a sheet pan with parchment.
  6. Make an x on top of each loaf.
  7. Bake at 325F for 40-45 minutes

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.