In the kitchen today, we are joined be Chef Andrea Leonardo from Thirsty Beaver making Irish Soda Bread. Thirsty Beaver is also celebrating their 10th anniversary.
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 Cups to 4 Cups All Purpose Flour
- 1 Tbl Baking Powder
- 2 Tbl Sugar
- 2 Tbl Brown Sugar
- 1/2 Tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- 1/2 Cup Softened Unsalted Butter
- 2 Cups Cold Buttermilk
- 1 Egg
- 1 1/2 Cups Raisins or Dried Currants
- Optional Caraway Seeds
Directions:
- Mix all dry ingredients.
- Add cubed butter and mix.
- Stir in buttermilk and egg, mix until all incorporated.
- If wet add a little more flour.
- Divide into 2 round loads on a sheet pan with parchment.
- Make an x on top of each loaf.
- Bake at 325F for 40-45 minutes
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.