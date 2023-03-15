In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Irish Potato Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Potato, diced, placed in boiling water
  • 1 Corned Beef, sliced, seared
  • 1 head Napa Cabbage, pickled (can substitute sauerkraut)
  • 1 bunch Scallions sliced
  • 1/2 cup Whole Grain Mustard
  • 1/4 cup Cider Vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Honey
  • 1/8 cup Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Instructions:

  1. Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper.
  2. Combine all ingredients

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.