In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Irish Potato Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 Potato, diced, placed in boiling water
- 1 Corned Beef, sliced, seared
- 1 head Napa Cabbage, pickled (can substitute sauerkraut)
- 1 bunch Scallions sliced
- 1/2 cup Whole Grain Mustard
- 1/4 cup Cider Vinegar
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Instructions:
- Mix mustard, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Combine all ingredients
