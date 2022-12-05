In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante making Impotito di Pocro (stuffed pork).

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 pound piece of pork loin
  • 3 cups sautéed spinach
  • 1 cup sundried tomatoes
  • 5 slices of Proscutto di Parma
  • 3 cups grated Mozzarella and provolone
  • 2 pinch of salt
  • 2 pinch pepper
  • 3 pinch granulated garlic

Directions:

  1. Butterfly cut the pork loin
  2. Open it to stuff
  3. Layer each ingredient and roll to close
  4. Pre-heat oven to 400
  5. Bake for 35 min
  6. Slice and serve

