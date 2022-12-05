In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef David Ashworth from Parma Ristorante making Impotito di Pocro (stuffed pork).
Ingredients:
- 4-5 pound piece of pork loin
- 3 cups sautéed spinach
- 1 cup sundried tomatoes
- 5 slices of Proscutto di Parma
- 3 cups grated Mozzarella and provolone
- 2 pinch of salt
- 2 pinch pepper
- 3 pinch granulated garlic
Directions:
- Butterfly cut the pork loin
- Open it to stuff
- Layer each ingredient and roll to close
- Pre-heat oven to 400
- Bake for 35 min
- Slice and serve
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.