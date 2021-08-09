In the Kitchen: Ice cream treats

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Go Providence brought Laura Sebastian Atomic Blonde Ice Cream to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, to share some delicious sweet treats. She shared the Sloppy Coffee Ram Rod Sundae, Colossal Icecream Sando, and an Oreo Shake.

Check out the attached video for more and click here to learn more about Atomic Blonde Ice Cream.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com