In the Kitchen: Hunky Dory Stuffed Clam Fritters

In the kitchen this morning, we welcomed Owner and Chef Sam Duling of the new restaurant opening soon Hunky Dory. He made their Hunky Dory Stuffed Clam Fritters.

Ingredients:
  • 6 oz – Linguiça Sausage (Small Dice)
  • 1 cup – Celery (Fine Dice)
  • .5 cup – Red Bell Pepper (Fine Dice)
  • .5 cup – White Onion (Fine Dice)
  • 20 oz – Fresh Quahogs (Chopped)
  • .5 cup – Quahog Juice
  • 2 teaspoon – Baking Powder
  • 1.5 cup – All Purpose Flour
  • .5 cup – Wondra Flour
  • .5 cup – Buttermilk
  • 2 teaspoon – Crystal Hot Sauce 
  • 2 each – Whole Eggs (Whipped)
  • .5 teaspoon – Salt
  • 1 tablespoon – Fresh Parsley (Chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon – Fresh Scallion (Chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon – Fresh Dill (Chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon – Dried Espelette Pepper (Ground)
Directions:
  1. In a heavy bottomed pot bring to medium-high heat.  
  2. Add a splash of oil and lightly sauté Linguiça sausage until fat is beginning to render out.  
  3. Add Onion, Celery & Peppers and continue to cook until veggies are sweated out but still have a bit of crunch.
  4. While that is cooking, measure out all of your dry ingredients into a bowl.  
  5. Whisk to combine until all lumps are gone.  
  6. Mix all of the wet ingredients except the clams.  
  7. Combine your wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.  Mix until all ingredients are loosely incorporated.  Careful to not over-mix, this will activate too much Gluten within the flour causing to fritters to be very chewy.  
  8. Once ingredients are combined, very carefully, fold in the sausage & veggie mix as well as the chopped clams.  
  9. After combined, allow to sit and hydrate for about 20 minutes.  
  10. While waiting for the batter to hydrate begin to heat your oil to about 350F using a candy thermometer.  
  11. Once the oil is preheated, drop medium-small balls of batter into the oil and allow to cook until golden brown (about 2-3 minutes).
  12. Remove from oil and season immediately with salt.  
  13. Allow to cool slightly and enjoy! 

