In the Kitchen: Huevos Rancheros with Carne Asada

In the Kitchen co-owner and chef Antonio from The Rhody Hen Cafe is making their Huevos Rancheros with Carne Asada.
Ingredients:
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 jalapenos (use less depending on the heat preference)
- 3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- 2 limes, juiced
- ¼ red onion, chopped
- Tabasco to taste
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 6 oz Prime Hanger Steak, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin (6 ounces per person)
- 1 tablespoon Montreal Steak Seasoning
- Pinch Garlic Powder
- Olive oil to coat
- Pinch of Kosher Salt
- 5 oz black beans
- 2 eggs (2 per person, any eggs will do. We prefer duck or goose eggs when available)
- 3 corn tortillas (3 per person)
- 2 oz sour cream or any spanish style crema
Directions:
- Cut the tips into the size that you prefer for grilling. Tenderize the tips with a meat tenderizer.
- Coat and massage the tips with the seasonings listed.
- Refrigerate at least 30 mins up to 24 hours. The longer the marinade sets in, the tastier the tips will be.
- Chop the tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, red onions and toss into a bowl with the lime juice.
- Season to taste with Salt and Pepper.
- Once the tips have marinated and the pico has rested, heat your grill and start grilling the tips to the temperature of your liking.
- While the steak is cooking prepare the frijoles (aka beans) by sauteing them in a pan with 2 tablespoons of the Pico de Gallo.
- Cook the Huevos (aka Eggs) any style that you prefer. We typically cook them Over Easy to Over Medium.
- Heat the tortillas in a pan or over the frijoles to warm them up.
- Plating the dish: place the frijoles on the plate, next plate the steak tips on the side of the frijoles.
- Take the prepared huevos and lay on top of half of the frijoles.
- With a spoonful of Pico place on top of the Huevos.
- The heated tortillas can be served on the sides of the plate or on a seperate plate.
- Garnish with a ramekin of sour cream, sliced avocado and fresh cilantro
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.