In the Kitchen: Huevos Rancheros with Carne Asada

In the Kitchen co-owner and chef Antonio from The Rhody Hen Cafe is making their Huevos Rancheros with Carne Asada.

Ingredients:

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 jalapenos (use less depending on the heat preference)

3 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juiced

¼ red onion, chopped

Tabasco to taste

Salt and Pepper to taste

6 oz Prime Hanger Steak, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin (6 ounces per person)

1 tablespoon Montreal Steak Seasoning

Pinch Garlic Powder

Olive oil to coat

Pinch of Kosher Salt

5 oz black beans

2 eggs (2 per person, any eggs will do. We prefer duck or goose eggs when available)

3 corn tortillas (3 per person)

2 oz sour cream or any spanish style crema

Directions:

Cut the tips into the size that you prefer for grilling. Tenderize the tips with a meat tenderizer. Coat and massage the tips with the seasonings listed. Refrigerate at least 30 mins up to 24 hours. The longer the marinade sets in, the tastier the tips will be. Chop the tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, red onions and toss into a bowl with the lime juice. Season to taste with Salt and Pepper. Once the tips have marinated and the pico has rested, heat your grill and start grilling the tips to the temperature of your liking. While the steak is cooking prepare the frijoles (aka beans) by sauteing them in a pan with 2 tablespoons of the Pico de Gallo. Cook the Huevos (aka Eggs) any style that you prefer. We typically cook them Over Easy to Over Medium. Heat the tortillas in a pan or over the frijoles to warm them up. Plating the dish: place the frijoles on the plate, next plate the steak tips on the side of the frijoles. Take the prepared huevos and lay on top of half of the frijoles. With a spoonful of Pico place on top of the Huevos. The heated tortillas can be served on the sides of the plate or on a seperate plate. Garnish with a ramekin of sour cream, sliced avocado and fresh cilantro

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

