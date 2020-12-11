In the Kitchen: Huck’s Shrimp Toast

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station making Huck’s Shrimp Toast.
Ingredients:
- Sautéed shrimp
- House made n’duja sausage
- Cornbread
- Smoked shellfish butter
Ingredients for N’duja sausage:
- 1 cup. Soppressata ( you can also sub pepperoni )
- 3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tbsp. Calabrian Chili ( you can sub 1 tbsp red chili flakes )
- 2 tbsp. Sundried Tomatoes, rough chopped
Directions for N’duja sausage:
- In a food processor with the blade attachment, add all of the ingredients and blend until smooth.
- Once you have achieved the desired consistency, use a spatula to scrap out the sausage mixture and store in a container. It can be stored in the fridge for about 2 weeks.
