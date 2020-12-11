In the Kitchen: Huck’s Shrimp Toast

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Todd Camp from Huck’s Filling Station making Huck’s Shrimp Toast.

Ingredients:
  • Sautéed shrimp
  • House made n’duja sausage
  • Cornbread
  • Smoked shellfish butter
Ingredients for N’duja sausage:
  • 1 cup.  Soppressata ( you can also sub pepperoni )
  • 3 tbsp.  Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tbsp.  Calabrian Chili ( you can sub 1 tbsp red chili flakes )
  • 2 tbsp.  Sundried Tomatoes, rough chopped
Directions for N’duja sausage:
  1. In a food processor with the blade attachment, add all of the ingredients and blend until smooth.  
  2. Once you have achieved the desired consistency, use a spatula to scrap out the sausage mixture and store in a container.  It can be stored in the fridge for about 2 weeks.

