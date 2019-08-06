In the Kitchen: Howie’s Carrot Soup and Braised Pork Belly

In The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Sarah Bleich from Howie’s Kitchen makes Howie’s Carrot Soup and Braised Pork Belly.

Ingredients for Carrot Soup:

¼ pound butter (1 stick)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced, preferably confit (see recipe attached)

4 large carrots, peeled and sliced

4 cups neutral stock or more to cover (chicken, vegetable, etc.)

1 cup cream

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or champagne vinegar, plus more to taste

Kosher or sea salt, to taste

Ingredients for Confit Garlic:

1 bag peeled garlic, about 6 ounces

light olive oil, to cover

Ingredients for Braised Pork Belly:

2 pounds pork belly, whole

1-2 cups, chicken or vegetable stock (enough to cover belly half way)

½ cup soy sauce

1 small onion, sliced

2 carrots sliced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions for Carrot Soup:

In a large pot, melt the butter with the olive oil. Add the onion and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic cloves and season with salt, and continue to cook until everything is soft and translucent. (If the pot begins to brown at all on the bottom as the vegetables cook, add a splash of water or stock to deglaze.) Add the carrots to the onion mixture and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook, with the lid to the pot ajar on top, until the vegetable pieces are soft and easily pierced with a paring knife, about 25-30 minutes. Remove from heat and add cream, then purée using a blender until smooth. Taste, and season lightly with vinegar and additional salt. If the soup is too thick, it can be thinned with water or stock.

Directions for Confit Garlic:

Place garlic in a pot and cover with olive oil. Bring to a simmer and turn down as low as possible. Cook until garlic is golden brown and has the texture of soft butter. About 1 hour. Cool immediately. Place the oil and garlic in a bowl, and place in an ice bath to cool, stirring frequently. Once completely cooled, place in an air-tight container in the refrigerator and use as needed. Store for up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Directions for Braised Pork Belly:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Add all the ingredients to a pot with a lid. Place in oven with lid and cook for 1 hour. Reduce oven to 200 degrees and cook for 4-6 hours until tender. Remove from oven and let the belly cool in it’s liquid until room temperature. Slice and serve.

