Today in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Mike McAteer with the Ball or Nothing Food Truck. He made us hot wieners topped with meat sauce.
Ingredients:
- Ground Beef
- House Spices of Chili Powder, Dry Mustard, All Spice, Onion Salt, Garlic Salt and Ginger
- Water
- Lard
Instructions: Mix spices with 1lb ground beef, add 1/4 cup water, and a tablespoon of lard. Adjust to your taste and texture.
