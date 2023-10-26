Today in The Rhode Show Kitchen we welcomed Chef Mike McAteer with the Ball or Nothing Food Truck. He made us hot wieners topped with meat sauce.

Ingredients:

Ground Beef

House Spices of Chili Powder, Dry Mustard, All Spice, Onion Salt, Garlic Salt and Ginger

Water

Lard

Instructions: Mix spices with 1lb ground beef, add 1/4 cup water, and a tablespoon of lard. Adjust to your taste and texture.