In the Kitchen: Hot Shot

In the kitchen today, we welcome Lisa Watson from The Juice Girl out of Hope & Main making Hot Shots. The Juice Girl is a weekly juice delivery service offering 4 types of juices and 2 types of shots.

Juice is a great way to supplement nutrition in your diet. Its also a great way to help keep your immune system strong, especially during these times.

Ingredients:

1 Lemon

2 Ginger root

Maple syrup

Filtered water

Cayenne spice

Directions:

Juice 1 lemon and 2 ginger root in juicer Add to another container to mix together with maple syrup, water and cayenne spice Then drink