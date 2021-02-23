In the Kitchen: Hot Shot

In the kitchen today, we welcome Lisa Watson from The Juice Girl out of Hope & Main making Hot Shots. The Juice Girl is a weekly juice delivery service offering 4 types of juices and 2 types of shots.

Juice is a great way to supplement nutrition in your diet. Its also a great way to help keep your immune system strong, especially during these times.

Ingredients:
  • 1 Lemon
  • 2 Ginger root
  • Maple syrup
  • Filtered water
  • Cayenne spice
Directions:
  1.  Juice 1 lemon and 2 ginger root in juicer
  2. Add to another container to mix together with maple syrup, water and cayenne spice
  3. Then drink

