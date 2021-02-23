In the Kitchen: Hot Shot

In the kitchen today, we welcome Lisa Watson from The Juice Girl out of Hope & Main making Hot Shots. The Juice Girl is a weekly juice delivery service offering 4 types of juices and 2 types of shots.
Juice is a great way to supplement nutrition in your diet. Its also a great way to help keep your immune system strong, especially during these times.
Ingredients:
- 1 Lemon
- 2 Ginger root
- Maple syrup
- Filtered water
- Cayenne spice
Directions:
- Juice 1 lemon and 2 ginger root in juicer
- Add to another container to mix together with maple syrup, water and cayenne spice
- Then drink
