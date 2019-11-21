In the Kitchen: Hot Sausage Empanadas

Live Now
Head Chef Jeremy Theroux-Kochanek of Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino Hotel joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Hot Sausage Empanadas.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb sweet Italian sausage
  • 3 oz white onion diced
  • 3 oz red bell pepper diced
  • 3 oz jalapeno diced
  • 3 oz American cheese
  • Salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Canola oil for frying
  • 12 empanada wrappers
  • Water

Roasted Poblano Sauce:

  • 3/4 lb Poblano peppers
  • 1/4 cup Olive oil
  • 1 1/2 qts Ranch dressing
  • 1/2 oz cilantro

Instructions:

  1. Cook sausage on medium meat and break up until cooked through and remove from pan.
  2. Leave sausage oil in pan and add onion, red pepper, jalapeno, salt and pepper and cook till tender.
  3. Add Sausage back in and add cheese and mix until melted.
  4. Lay empanada wrappers out and wet the outer edge with water.
  5. Spoon in filling and fold wrapper over and seal with a fork.
  6. Heat oil in large sauce pan to 350 degrees and fry till golden brown.
  7. Heat oven to 350 degrees
  8. Rub oil over peppers and roast in oven, put in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Once cooled peel skin off and put in blender with rest of ingredients and blend together.
  9. Drizzle over empanadas

