In the Kitchen: Hot Sausage Empanadas

Head Chef Jeremy Theroux-Kochanek of Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino Hotel joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Hot Sausage Empanadas.

Ingredients:

1 lb sweet Italian sausage

3 oz white onion diced

3 oz red bell pepper diced

3 oz jalapeno diced

3 oz American cheese

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Canola oil for frying

12 empanada wrappers

Water

Roasted Poblano Sauce:

3/4 lb Poblano peppers

1/4 cup Olive oil

1 1/2 qts Ranch dressing

1/2 oz cilantro

Instructions:

Cook sausage on medium meat and break up until cooked through and remove from pan. Leave sausage oil in pan and add onion, red pepper, jalapeno, salt and pepper and cook till tender. Add Sausage back in and add cheese and mix until melted. Lay empanada wrappers out and wet the outer edge with water. Spoon in filling and fold wrapper over and seal with a fork. Heat oil in large sauce pan to 350 degrees and fry till golden brown. Heat oven to 350 degrees Rub oil over peppers and roast in oven, put in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Once cooled peel skin off and put in blender with rest of ingredients and blend together. Drizzle over empanadas

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

