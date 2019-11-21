In the Kitchen: Hot Sausage Empanadas

Head Chef Jeremy Theroux-Kochanek of Wicked Good Bar & Grill at Twin River Casino Hotel joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Hot Sausage Empanadas.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb sweet Italian sausage
- 3 oz white onion diced
- 3 oz red bell pepper diced
- 3 oz jalapeno diced
- 3 oz American cheese
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- Canola oil for frying
- 12 empanada wrappers
- Water
Roasted Poblano Sauce:
- 3/4 lb Poblano peppers
- 1/4 cup Olive oil
- 1 1/2 qts Ranch dressing
- 1/2 oz cilantro
Instructions:
- Cook sausage on medium meat and break up until cooked through and remove from pan.
- Leave sausage oil in pan and add onion, red pepper, jalapeno, salt and pepper and cook till tender.
- Add Sausage back in and add cheese and mix until melted.
- Lay empanada wrappers out and wet the outer edge with water.
- Spoon in filling and fold wrapper over and seal with a fork.
- Heat oil in large sauce pan to 350 degrees and fry till golden brown.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Rub oil over peppers and roast in oven, put in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Once cooled peel skin off and put in blender with rest of ingredients and blend together.
- Drizzle over empanadas
