In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Guinevere Furtado from Goodies by Guinevere, making Hot Cocoa Cupcakes with Marshmallow Frosting. These are dairy free, egg free, nut free, soy free, and can also be made gluten free if desired!

Ingredients and Directions for the Cocoa Cake:

1 ½ cups plain flour or gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

½ cup cocoa powder

1 cup + 2 tbsp light brown sugar

1 cup + 2 tbsp hot water OR hot coffee!!!!

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Combine all dry ingredients (the first 5) until mixed evenly. Slowly stir in your remainder wet ingredients until your mixture is smooth. Divide cupcakes into a lined cupcake pan. You should be able to get all 12 if evenly spread. Bake at 350 F for about 15 minutes, until the cake springs back in the center, or a toothpick or cake tested comes out of the center clean. If the center is not still fully baked, bake for another 2-5 minutes.

Ingredients and Directions for the Marshmallow Frosting:

2/3 cup marshmallows melted

1/2 cup vegan butter

4 tbsp vegetable shortening

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar

2-3 tbsp dairy free milk to get the right consistency

In a mixer, or with a hand mixer, combine the butter, vegetable shortening, for about 3 minutes until it’s light and fluffy. Melt your marshmallows and add them into the mixer, as well as the powdered sugar & vanilla. Combine slowly on first speed and then on a higher speed for about 4-5 minutes. You can slowly add in a tablespoon of your milk until you get the desired consistency. Frost the cooled cupcakes immediately after icing is made. Store cupcakes in an airtight container in your fridge. They will keep up to 3 days stored this way! Enjoy!