In the Kitchen: Hot Chocolate Mug Cake

This morning we are joined by local mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri, making a delicious kid friendly treat, Hot Chocolate Mug Cakes.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons cocoa
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoons chocolate chips (optional)
- A small splash of vanilla extract
- 1 large coffee mug (Microwave Safe)
Directions:
- Add dry ingredients to mug, and mix well with a fork.
- Pour in the milk, oil and vanilla extract and mix until smooth.
- Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Be careful not to overcook past 90 seconds.
- Let the mug cake cool for 3 minutes before eating.
- Optional: Top with ice cream, whipped cream or powdered sugar.
