In the Kitchen: Hot Chocolate Mug Cake

In the Kitchen

This morning we are joined by local mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri, making a delicious kid friendly treat, Hot Chocolate Mug Cakes.

Ingredients:
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 tablespoons chocolate chips (optional)
  • A small splash of vanilla extract
  • 1 large coffee mug (Microwave Safe)
Directions:
  1. Add dry ingredients to mug, and mix well with a fork.
  2. Pour in the milk, oil and vanilla extract and mix until smooth.
  3. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Be careful not to overcook past 90 seconds. 
  5. Let the mug cake cool for 3 minutes before eating.
  6. Optional: Top with ice cream, whipped cream or powdered sugar.

