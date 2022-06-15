In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Honey Harissa Chicken Salad.
Ingredients for Chicken and Marinade:
- 2 lb Chicken Breast
- 1/2 cup Harissa Paste
- 1/4 cup Honey
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Paprika
Directions for Chicken and Marinade:
- Combine all ingredients.
- Allow to marinate for 1 hour.
- Grill chicken until done.
Ingredients for Optional Salad:
- 1 Zucchini
- 1 Summer Squash
- 1 Red Onion
- 1 Red Pepper
- 1 Plum Tomato
- 6 Asparagus
Directions for Optional Salad:
- Add small amount of chicken marinade.
- Grill vegetables until done.
- Combine with chicken.
