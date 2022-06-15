In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Honey Harissa Chicken Salad.

Ingredients for Chicken and Marinade:

  • 2 lb Chicken Breast
  • 1/2 cup Harissa Paste
  • 1/4 cup Honey
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Paprika

Directions for Chicken and Marinade:

  1. Combine all ingredients.
  2. Allow to marinate for 1 hour.
  3. Grill chicken until done.

Ingredients for Optional Salad:

  • 1 Zucchini
  • 1 Summer Squash
  • 1 Red Onion
  • 1 Red Pepper
  • 1 Plum Tomato
  • 6 Asparagus

Directions for Optional Salad:

  1. Add small amount of chicken marinade.
  2. Grill vegetables until done.
  3. Combine with chicken.

