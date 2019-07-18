In the Kitchen: Honey Gochujang Wings

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us today making their Honey Gochujang Wings.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of Chicken Wings

1 cup Gochujang

1 cup Honey

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Rice Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Fish Sauce

1 Lime, juiced

1 pinch Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Butter

