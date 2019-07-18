WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

In the Kitchen: Honey Gochujang Wings

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us today making their Honey Gochujang Wings.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of Chicken Wings
  • 1 cup Gochujang
  • 1 cup Honey
  • 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons Fish Sauce
  • 1 Lime, juiced
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter

