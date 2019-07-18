In the Kitchen: Honey Gochujang Wings

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us today making their Honey Gochujang Wings.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of Chicken Wings
- 1 cup Gochujang
- 1 cup Honey
- 1/4 cup Soy Sauce
- 1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Fish Sauce
- 1 Lime, juiced
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.