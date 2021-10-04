In the Kitchen: Homemade Vegan Burger

In the kitchen today, we welcome Zac Collard from KC’s Classic Burger Bar making a homemade vegan burger. It is garden fresh and gluten free!

Ingredients:
  • 12 cooked sweet potatoes
  • 3 cups coarsely chopped mushrooms
  • 6 cups spinach
  • 2 cups chopped red pepper
  • 1 chopped oinon
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • 3 cups cooked rice
  • 6 cups gluten free panko bread crumbs
  • 2 TBSP salt
  • 1 TBSP paprika
  • 3 cups mashed black beans
  • 1 TBSP chili powder
  • 2 tsp black pepper
Directions:
  1. Bake sweet potatoes for one hour. Cool and peel.
  2. Sautee spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and garlic until cooked.
  3. Combine potatoes, vegetables, spices, cooked rice, panko and mashed black beans into a large mixing bowl.
  4. Press firmly into 4 inch egg molds and lay on wax paper on a baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
  6. Top as desired.

