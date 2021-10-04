In the Kitchen: Homemade Vegan Burger

In the kitchen today, we welcome Zac Collard from KC’s Classic Burger Bar making a homemade vegan burger. It is garden fresh and gluten free!
Ingredients:
- 12 cooked sweet potatoes
- 3 cups coarsely chopped mushrooms
- 6 cups spinach
- 2 cups chopped red pepper
- 1 chopped oinon
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- 3 cups cooked rice
- 6 cups gluten free panko bread crumbs
- 2 TBSP salt
- 1 TBSP paprika
- 3 cups mashed black beans
- 1 TBSP chili powder
- 2 tsp black pepper
Directions:
- Bake sweet potatoes for one hour. Cool and peel.
- Sautee spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and garlic until cooked.
- Combine potatoes, vegetables, spices, cooked rice, panko and mashed black beans into a large mixing bowl.
- Press firmly into 4 inch egg molds and lay on wax paper on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Top as desired.
