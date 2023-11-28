In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Michael McCarthy from Amos House making Homemade Cranberry Relish.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup water
  • ½ cup orange juice
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp allspice
  • 1 bag (12 oz.) bag fresh whole cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
  • ½ cup orange segments

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, combine water, juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
  2. Add cranberries and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the skins of the berries “pop.”
  3. Remove pan from heat and stir in orange rind.
  4. Transfer mixture to bowl and allow to cool to room temperature. Stir in the orange segments then cover bowl and allow to chill overnight in refrigerator.

