In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Michael McCarthy from Amos House making Homemade Cranberry Relish.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup orange juice
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp allspice
- 1 bag (12 oz.) bag fresh whole cranberries
- 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
- ½ cup orange segments
Directions:
- In a saucepan, combine water, juice, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
- Add cranberries and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the skins of the berries “pop.”
- Remove pan from heat and stir in orange rind.
- Transfer mixture to bowl and allow to cool to room temperature. Stir in the orange segments then cover bowl and allow to chill overnight in refrigerator.
