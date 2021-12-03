In the Kitchen: Holiday Salad

This morning we welcome Chef William Kovel from Catalyst in Cambridge making a Holiday Salad. It consists of a warm duck confit, roasted beets, endive, pomegranate, candied walnut, salad with a ginger vinaigrette.

Ingredients and Directions for the Vinaigrette:
  • 1 cup canola oil or neutral Olive oil
  • 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp ginger-minced or grated fine
  • 1 small shallot diced
  • Chives to taste
  1. In a bowl,  combine mustard, vinegar, ginger shallot, chives.
  2. Whisk until incorporated. Slowly drizzle oil in a steady stream.
Ingredients and Directions for the Salad:
  • 2 duck confit legs, available at high end grocery store or Dartagnan.com
  • 2 tbls oil
  • 1/2 cup roasted pink beets
  • 1/2 cup roasted yellow beets
  • 1 cup frisée lettuce
  • 1 Granny Smith apple sliced
  • 1/2 cup celery cleaned and sliced on a bias
  • 1/4 cup of pomegranate seeds
  • 1/4 cup of candies walnuts
  • Salt and pepper for taste
  1. In a pan on medium heat oil and place duck legs skin side down. You should hear a sizzle, the goal is to crisp the skin, and warm the duck through.
  2. While that is happening, add all ingredients in the salad in a bowl and toss. Add 3 tbls of vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper. Taste, you can always add more vinaigrette if needed.
  3. Remove duck legs from pan, remove meat from bones, making sure it is free of cartilage and small bones.
  4. Round chop the duck meat and add to the salad, re-season and serve either in the bowl or individual plates.

