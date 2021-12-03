In the Kitchen: Holiday Salad

This morning we welcome Chef William Kovel from Catalyst in Cambridge making a Holiday Salad. It consists of a warm duck confit, roasted beets, endive, pomegranate, candied walnut, salad with a ginger vinaigrette.
Ingredients and Directions for the Vinaigrette:
- 1 cup canola oil or neutral Olive oil
- 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp ginger-minced or grated fine
- 1 small shallot diced
- Chives to taste
- In a bowl, combine mustard, vinegar, ginger shallot, chives.
- Whisk until incorporated. Slowly drizzle oil in a steady stream.
Ingredients and Directions for the Salad:
- 2 duck confit legs, available at high end grocery store or Dartagnan.com
- 2 tbls oil
- 1/2 cup roasted pink beets
- 1/2 cup roasted yellow beets
- 1 cup frisée lettuce
- 1 Granny Smith apple sliced
- 1/2 cup celery cleaned and sliced on a bias
- 1/4 cup of pomegranate seeds
- 1/4 cup of candies walnuts
- Salt and pepper for taste
- In a pan on medium heat oil and place duck legs skin side down. You should hear a sizzle, the goal is to crisp the skin, and warm the duck through.
- While that is happening, add all ingredients in the salad in a bowl and toss. Add 3 tbls of vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper. Taste, you can always add more vinaigrette if needed.
- Remove duck legs from pan, remove meat from bones, making sure it is free of cartilage and small bones.
- Round chop the duck meat and add to the salad, re-season and serve either in the bowl or individual plates.
