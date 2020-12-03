In the Kitchen: Holiday Cookie and Wine Pairing

Today we are joined by Wine Somaliaer Elisa Wybraniec from The Coast Guard House. She will be sharing with us some holiday cookie and wine pairings.
Cookies:
- Chocolate Cayenne Cocktail Cookies
- Coconut Macaroons
- Traditional Shortbread
- Linzer Tart (but with cranberry filling)
- Gingerbread Cookies
Wines:
- An array of sparkling, sweet wine & fortified wines to go with each of the tastes of the cookies
