Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a delicious recipe for Hoisin Pork & Rice Bowls.
Recipe Time: 30 – 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1# Pork, ground
2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced
2 Tablespoons Scallion, minced
1/4 cup Hoisin Sauce
1 Tablespoon Honey
1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar
1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
1 pint Jasmine Rice, cooked
Optional Ingredients:
Baby Boy Choy, Roasted Red Peppers, Julienne Carrots, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds
Directions:
In a saute pan over medium high heat add sesame oil, ginger, garlic and scallion. Saute for 1
minute then add pork. Saute until cooked, add hoisin, honey, vinegar, soy and mix together. If
too think add a touch of water. Serve over warm jasmine rice and top with optional ingredients.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.