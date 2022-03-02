Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a delicious recipe for Hoisin Pork & Rice Bowls.



Recipe Time: 30 – 40 minutes

Serves: 4



Ingredients:

1# Pork, ground

2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced

2 Tablespoons Scallion, minced

1/4 cup Hoisin Sauce

1 Tablespoon Honey

1 Tablespoon Rice Vinegar

1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 pint Jasmine Rice, cooked

Optional Ingredients:

Baby Boy Choy, Roasted Red Peppers, Julienne Carrots, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds



Directions:

In a saute pan over medium high heat add sesame oil, ginger, garlic and scallion. Saute for 1

minute then add pork. Saute until cooked, add hoisin, honey, vinegar, soy and mix together. If

too think add a touch of water. Serve over warm jasmine rice and top with optional ingredients.