In the Kitchen: Hibiscus Jam Whipped Ricotta Toast

Today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Bacary Diatta from Kassumay making their Hibiscus Jam Whipped Ricotta Toast. It is a LA style trendy toast…Hibiscus Jam spread, with some whipped ricotta on toast.
Ingredients:
- 15 oz ricotta
- zest of 1 lemon
- juice of 1 lemon
- salt and pepper to taste
- serve on your favorite, thickly sliced brioche or sourdough bread
Directions:
- With a hand blender or whisk, whip your ricotta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt and pepper.
- Toast your bread to a deep golden brown.
- Smear on your whipped ricotta thickly, top with jam, garnish with lemon zest and pepper. Serve immediately.
