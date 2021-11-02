In the Kitchen: Hibiscus Jam Whipped Ricotta Toast

Today, Hope & Main brings us Chef Bacary Diatta from Kassumay making their Hibiscus Jam Whipped Ricotta Toast. It is a LA style trendy toast…Hibiscus Jam spread, with some whipped ricotta on toast.

Ingredients:
  • 15 oz ricotta
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • serve on your favorite, thickly sliced brioche or sourdough bread
Directions:
  1. With a hand blender or whisk, whip your ricotta cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt and pepper.
  2. Toast your bread to a deep golden brown.
  3. Smear on your whipped ricotta thickly, top with jam, garnish with lemon zest and pepper. Serve immediately.

