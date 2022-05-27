Chef Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse shares a delicious recipe for hibachi steak.

Ingredients:

8 oz Sirloin Steak

Broccoli

Onions

Mushrooms

Zucchini

Garlic

Teriyaki Sauce

Rice

Scallions

Carrots

