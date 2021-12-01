In the Kitchen: Hearty Meatloaf Stew with Cheesy Mashed Potato Crust

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us again this week making Hearty Meatloaf Stew with Cheesy Mashed Potato Crust. This recipe serves 4-6.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lb Ground Beef
- 1/2 Onion, small dice
- 3 Garlic Cloves
- 1.5 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
- 1.5 Tablespoon Ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon Apples Cider Vinegar
- 1/4 cup Beef Broth
- 2 cups Mashed Potato
- 1 Tablespoon Melted Butter
- 1/4 cup Shredded Cheese (Cheddar)
- 1 bunch Scallions, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- In a large saute pan over medium high heat add olive oil and meat. Allow to sit and sear like a cheese burger, season with salt and pepper.
- Flip meat and cook through, remove.
- In the same pan over medium heat add onions and garlic. Saute until soft and translucent.
- Add meat back and break it up into chunks. Add broth, tomato paste, ketchup, vinegar, pinch of salt and pepper. Should be hearty and brothy like a stew.
- Place in a baking vessel and top with cold mashed potatos. Drizzle melted butter on top and top with cheese. Bake until golden brown.
- Remove and top with scallions.
