In the Kitchen: Hearty Meatloaf Stew with Cheesy Mashed Potato Crust

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us again this week making Hearty Meatloaf Stew with Cheesy Mashed Potato Crust. This recipe serves 4-6.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lb Ground Beef
  • 1/2 Onion, small dice
  • 3 Garlic Cloves
  • 1.5 Tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 1.5 Tablespoon Ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon Apples Cider Vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Beef Broth
  • 2 cups Mashed Potato
  • 1 Tablespoon Melted Butter
  • 1/4 cup Shredded Cheese (Cheddar)
  • 1 bunch Scallions, sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
  1. In a large saute pan over medium high heat add olive oil and meat. Allow to sit and sear like a cheese burger, season with salt and pepper.
  2. Flip meat and cook through, remove.
  3. In the same pan over medium heat add onions and garlic. Saute until soft and translucent.
  4. Add meat back and break it up into chunks. Add broth, tomato paste, ketchup, vinegar, pinch of salt and pepper. Should be hearty and brothy like a stew.
  5. Place in a baking vessel and top with cold mashed potatos. Drizzle melted butter on top and top with cheese. Bake until golden brown.
  6. Remove and top with scallions.

