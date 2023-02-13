In the kitchen today, we welcome Pizza Artist Eric John Palmieri from D.Palmierei’s Bakery making a Heart Shaped Pizza.
Ingredients:
- Pizza sauce
- Mozzarella
- Black olives
- Pepperoni
- Capicola
- Salami
- Ham
- Ranch dressing
- Black pepper powder
