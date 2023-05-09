In the kitchen today, we welcome Vegan Baker, Pastry Chef and Chocolatier, Guinevere Furtado from Goodies By Guinevere, making Heart Pie Envelope Love Letters.

Ingredients and Directions for Pie Dough:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup shortening
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 3.5 cups flour
  • 1 cup of cold water, mixed with 1.5 tsp Apple cider vinegar
    1. Mix either by hand or in a stand mixer, butter, shortening, salt, & sugar until pretty evenly combined.
    2. Add in the flour slowly 1 cup at a time and continue mixing.
    3. Start to slowly add in your water and apple cider vinegar and mix/knead until the dough forms.

    Directions for the Envelopes:

    1. Roll out dough as thin as desired.
    2. Cut into squares.
    3. Fill center of square with filling of choice and close up 3 points of the square into the middle where the jam is.
    4. Try your best to not overlap the dough.
    5. Cut out heart shape and place directly over the center.
    6. Brush with agave, sprinkle with sugar, bake at 350* until golden brown! (about 15-20 mins depending on the oven).

