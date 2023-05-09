In the kitchen today, we welcome Vegan Baker, Pastry Chef and Chocolatier, Guinevere Furtado from Goodies By Guinevere, making Heart Pie Envelope Love Letters.
Ingredients and Directions for Pie Dough:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup shortening
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 3.5 cups flour
- 1 cup of cold water, mixed with 1.5 tsp Apple cider vinegar
- Mix either by hand or in a stand mixer, butter, shortening, salt, & sugar until pretty evenly combined.
- Add in the flour slowly 1 cup at a time and continue mixing.
- Start to slowly add in your water and apple cider vinegar and mix/knead until the dough forms.
Directions for the Envelopes:
- Roll out dough as thin as desired.
- Cut into squares.
- Fill center of square with filling of choice and close up 3 points of the square into the middle where the jam is.
- Try your best to not overlap the dough.
- Cut out heart shape and place directly over the center.
- Brush with agave, sprinkle with sugar, bake at 350* until golden brown! (about 15-20 mins depending on the oven).
