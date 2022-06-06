Rhode Show summary for healthy eating segment

Looking for tips on healthy eating? Melissa Cummings, Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, describes the free cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes offered to members at Your Blue Store locations. Then Chef Kevin Millonzi of Millonzi Fine Catering, who does the cooking demonstrations in the stores, shows us how to make two healthy recipes: a berry trifle and a turkey meatloaf. Try the recipes out at home and find even more at rhodeahead.com!

Berry Trifle

4 servings

½ pint strawberries

½ pint blackberries

½ pint blueberries

3 cups plain, no-fat yogurt

1 tsp. honey

1 cup low-fat granola

4 sprigs of mint (optional)

1. Combine yogurt, berries and honey in blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Adjust sweetness with additional honey if desired.

2. Take an 8 oz. cup and layer yogurt and granola, alternating to fill up glass. Garnish with fresh berries and or mint sprig.

3. Repeat layering process until all four cups are filled.

4. Serve immediately or place in refrigerator (or freezer, if in a freezer-safe cup).

Note: You can swap the low-fat granola for 4 oz. of diabetic cookies. To create cookie crumbs for layering, grind the cookies in a food processor or blender.

Nutrition facts: 177 calories, 1 g fat, 7 mg cholesterol, 128 mg sodium, 35 g carbohydrates, 20 g sugar (5 g added sugar), 5 g fiber, 9 g protein

Recipe is used with permission of Millonzi Fine Catering.

Turkey Meatloaf

2 lbs. lean ground turkey

2 eggs

½ cup onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

¾ cup rolled oats

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. dry mustard

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup ketchup

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

3. Form into a loaf and place in the middle of a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Top with ketchup and bake for 50-60 minutes until a meat thermometer inserted into the center reaches 165 degrees.

4. Let sit for a few minutes, slice, and serve hot.

Recipe is used with permission of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.