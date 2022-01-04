In the Kitchen: Healthier Coffee Cake

Today in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making a healthier coffee cake. This recipe can easily be made into a loaf, Bundt cake or muffins. It is great because it is low fat, low sugar and high protein. You can even add in whatever you like…berries, apples, banana, chocolate chips.
Ingredients:
- 2 sticks butter (softened)
- 2 cups granulated sugar (swerve sugar substitute)
- 4 large eggs
- 1 pint sour cream (substitute creamed avocado, fresh or frozen pulp)
- 2 tsp pure vanilla
- 1 quart fresh blueberries (or any fruit or add ins, bananas, chocolate chips, raspberries etc.)
- 4 Cups all Purpose, or wheat, or gluten free
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2/3 cups milk and 2 Tablespoons vanilla (mix together)
Directions:
- Mix flour, baking soda, baking flour and salt- set aside.
- Cream sugar and butter in mixing bowl until light and fluffy.
- Add eggs one at a time, until well blended.
- Add in sour cream/avocado. Mix until incorporated. Slowly add in milk.
- Add in dry ingredients until blended.
- Then add in whatever you would like for chopped fruit, berries, chocolate chips etc.
- Deposit into loaf pans or pre-lined baking cups or Bundt pan.
- Bake at 350° for 45 to 55 minutes.
