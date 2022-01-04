In the Kitchen: Healthier Coffee Cake

Today in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making a healthier coffee cake. This recipe can easily be made into a loaf, Bundt cake or muffins. It is great because it is low fat, low sugar and high protein. You can even add in whatever you like…berries, apples, banana, chocolate chips.

Ingredients:
  • 2 sticks butter (softened)
  • 2 cups granulated sugar (swerve sugar substitute)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 pint sour cream (substitute creamed avocado, fresh or frozen pulp)
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla
  • 1 quart fresh blueberries (or any fruit or add ins, bananas, chocolate chips, raspberries etc.)
  • 4 Cups all Purpose, or wheat, or gluten free
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2/3 cups milk and 2 Tablespoons vanilla (mix together)
Directions:
  1. Mix flour, baking soda, baking flour and salt- set aside.
  2. Cream sugar and butter in mixing bowl until light and fluffy.
  3. Add eggs one at a time, until well blended.
  4. Add in sour cream/avocado. Mix until incorporated. Slowly add in milk.
  5. Add in dry ingredients until blended.
  6. Then add in whatever you would like for chopped fruit, berries, chocolate chips etc.
  7. Deposit into loaf pans or pre-lined baking cups or Bundt pan.
  8. Bake at 350° for 45 to 55 minutes.

