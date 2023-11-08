In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Hassleback Potatoes with Sour Cream & Chives.
Ingredients:
- 1 – 2 Yukon gold Potatoes
- 1/2 cup Sour Cream
- 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon Onion Powder
- 2 Tablespoons Chives, minced
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Granules
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
Directions:
- Lay potato lengthwise and flank it with 2 chopsticks.
- Slice potato into 1/8 cuts using the chopsticks to prevent it from cutting all the way through.
- Roast cut side up covered at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes.
- Remove, season with oil, salt and pepper.
- Cook for an additional 15 – 20 minutes.
- Mix all other ingredients together, serve warm potatoes on top of sauce.
