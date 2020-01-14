In the Kitchen: Hasselback Potatoes with Garlic Herb Butter and Cheesy Bean Dip

In the kitchen today, we welcome Jan Faust Dane from Stock Culinary Goods making Hasselback Potatoes with Garlic Herb Butter and Cheesy Bean Dip.

Ingredients for the Hasselback Potatoes with Garlic Herb Butter:

4 pounds russet potatoes (can use sweet or other styles)

4 oz Butter Cuisine Garlic Herb Butter

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup panko

Ingredients for the Cheesy Bean Dip

2 oz cream cheese softened

8 oz refried beans canned

1/4 cup sour cream

1 scallion divided

1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese divided

1/8 cup chopped jalapenos (optional)

1 TBS taco spices

Directions for the Hasselback Potatoes with Garlic Herb Butter:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees with the rack in the middle. Scrub the potatoes and dry completely. To “hasselback,” place a potato on a cutting board with two chopsticks or two identical round handles of wooden spoons at either side of the potato. Using a sharp knife, make 1/8-inch slices the length of the potato, using the chopsticks to stop the cutting motion from going all the way through the potato. Mix the panko with the room temperature butter blend. Add salt & pepper as desired. With a fork, a basting brush or your fingers, slather the potatoes with about half of the buttery crumbs, trying to get it between the slices. Once buttered, place the potatoes in a cast-iron skillet, snug but not overcrowded. Place a piece of parchment over the potatoes, cover the dish with foil and seal tightly. Bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil and parchment and test for doneness. If it is still hard, replace the parchment and foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes. If softened, draw the tines of the fork along the top of each potato to open up the slices. Top the remaining butter-crumb mixtures over the potatoes. Bake, uncovered, an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are soft on the interior and slightly crisped on the surface. Spoon any melted herbed butter over the top of the potatoes and serve.

Directions for Cheesy Bean Dip:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Slice green onions. Combine cream cheese, refried beans, and sour cream with a hand mixer on until fluffy or mix by hand. Add the whites of the onions, jalapenos and 1 cup of cheddar cheese to the mixture. Spread into a 2qt (or 8×8) baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and bake 15-20 minutes or hot and cheese is melted. Top dip with green scallion slices. Peel off Hasselback slices and dip into or top with Cheesy Bean Dip.

