In the Kitchen: Hash It Out and Stuffed French Toast

In the kitchen today we welcome Sous Chef John Niederer from Rhody Roots making their Hash It Out and Stuffed French Toast.
Ingredients for Hash It Out:
- Local roasted sweet potatoes
- Caramelized onions
- Sauteed kale
- One duck egg
- Creamy pablano cashew sauce
Ingredients for Stuffed French Toast:
- Thick-cut french toast
- Raspberry ricotta cannoli filling
- Fresh fruit
- Chantilly cream
Directions for Hash It Out:
- Sauté sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, and baby kale together.
- Pan fry a duck egg.
- Plate sweet potato hash, garnish with sauce, place duck egg on top.
Directions for Stuffed French Toast:
- Dip bread in egg-wash.
- Sear in buttered pan.
- Top with whipped cream and combined ricotta and raspberry.
