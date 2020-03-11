In the Kitchen: Hash It Out and Stuffed French Toast

In the kitchen today we welcome Sous Chef John Niederer from Rhody Roots making their Hash It Out and Stuffed French Toast.

Ingredients for Hash It Out:

Local roasted sweet potatoes

Caramelized onions

Sauteed kale

One duck egg

Creamy pablano cashew sauce

Ingredients for Stuffed French Toast:

Thick-cut french toast

Raspberry ricotta cannoli filling

Fresh fruit

Chantilly cream

Directions for Hash It Out:

Sauté sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, and baby kale together. Pan fry a duck egg. Plate sweet potato hash, garnish with sauce, place duck egg on top.

Directions for Stuffed French Toast:

Dip bread in egg-wash. Sear in buttered pan. Top with whipped cream and combined ricotta and raspberry.





