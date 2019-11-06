In the Kitchen: Harvest Apple Pie

Chef & Owner Salvatore DeLuise of DeLuise Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Harvest Apple Pie.
Ingredients for pie crust:
- 1 pound of vegetable shortening
- 2 lbs. of pastry flour
- 3 ounces of sugar
- A pinch of salt
- 1.5 cups of milk
Ingredients for pie filling:
- 2.5 pounds of apples, sliced
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of cranberries
- 1/3 cup of walnuts
- 1/3 cup of chopped pecans
- 1/3 cup of raisins
Instructions:
- Start by mixing together all ingredients for the pie crust. Divide the dough into 2 pieces. Roll out each dough to a 1/2 inch thick dough. Place dough in a pie plate.
- Mix together apples, sugar, cranberries, walnuts, chopped pecans & raisins.
- Fill pie crust with mixture. Cover pie with top layer of dough.
- Top the pie and brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.
- Cut small slits in top layer of crust.
- Cover the edge of the crust with 2-3 inch wide strips of foil after 15 minutes of baking.
- Bake in a 425 degree oven and bake for 1 hour, or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown.
