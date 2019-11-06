In the Kitchen: Harvest Apple Pie

Chef & Owner Salvatore DeLuise of DeLuise Bakery joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Harvest Apple Pie.

Ingredients for pie crust:

1 pound of vegetable shortening

2 lbs. of pastry flour

3 ounces of sugar

A pinch of salt

1.5 cups of milk

Ingredients for pie filling:

2.5 pounds of apples, sliced

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of cranberries

1/3 cup of walnuts

1/3 cup of chopped pecans

1/3 cup of raisins

Instructions:

Start by mixing together all ingredients for the pie crust. Divide the dough into 2 pieces. Roll out each dough to a 1/2 inch thick dough. Place dough in a pie plate. Mix together apples, sugar, cranberries, walnuts, chopped pecans & raisins. Fill pie crust with mixture. Cover pie with top layer of dough. Top the pie and brush the top with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Cut small slits in top layer of crust. Cover the edge of the crust with 2-3 inch wide strips of foil after 15 minutes of baking. Bake in a 425 degree oven and bake for 1 hour, or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown.

