In the Kitchen: “Harry’s on a Bender”

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Harry Elkay of Harry’s Bar and Burger making their “Harry’s on a Bender.”

Harry’s Bar and Burger is competing in the annual Newport Burger Bender hosted by Discover Newport. The Burger Bender kicks off this Friday, February 14th, and runs through February 23rd.

Ingredients:

Hereford beef

American cheese

Waffle fry

Tomato bacon jam

Fried hen egg

Special sauce / pickled

Red onion

Arugula

Served on a toasted Martin’s potato roll

