In the Kitchen: "Harry's on a Bender"

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Harry Elkay of Harry’s Bar and Burger making their “Harry’s on a Bender.”

Harry’s Bar and Burger is competing in the annual Newport Burger Bender hosted by Discover Newport. The Burger Bender kicks off this Friday, February 14th, and runs through February 23rd.

Ingredients:
  • Hereford beef
  • American cheese
  • Waffle fry
  • Tomato bacon jam
  • Fried hen egg
  • Special sauce / pickled
  • Red onion
  • Arugula
  • Served on a toasted Martin’s potato roll

