In The Kitchen: Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we had Harry’s Bar and Burger.

Harry’s Bar and Burger is a Rhode Island classic for delicious mouth watering burgers and more.

Harrison Elkhay joined us to show us how to make the Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger.

RECIPE NAME: Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger


RECIPE DESCRIPTION: Hereford beef, pressed with onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce & pickle served on a toasted Martin’s potato roll


INGREDIENTS:
1 oz diced onions,
2- 2oz Hereford Beef Patties 1 oz special sauce
1 slice American cheese
2 pickle slices
2 oz shredded lettuce
A dab of butter
2 Martin potato rolls


STEPS:
Put burgers on flat top grill at 350 degrees
Add 1/2 oz diced onion on each patty
Smash burgers onto grill with spatula, flattening burger
Add butter to grill and toast buns
Place buns in a basket, add special special sauce, lettuce, pickle Flip the burgers after 30 – 45 seconds post smash
Add 1/2 slice cheese to each patty
Top each patty with the top of the potato buns
Remove from grill and place on assembled bottom buns.


RESTAURANT INFORMATION
Harry’s Bar & Burger 121 North Main Street Providence, RI 401.228.7437
Harry’s Bar & Burger 301 Atwells Avenue Providence RI 401.228.3336

Harry’s Bar & Burger 200 Front Street Lincoln, RI 401.475.4017
Harry’s Bar & Burger 464 Thames Street Newport, RI 401.619.3617


harrysbarburger.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com