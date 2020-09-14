In The Kitchen: Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we had Harry’s Bar and Burger.

Harry’s Bar and Burger is a Rhode Island classic for delicious mouth watering burgers and more.

Harrison Elkhay joined us to show us how to make the Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger.

RECIPE NAME: Harry’s Classic Cheeseburger



RECIPE DESCRIPTION: Hereford beef, pressed with onions, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce & pickle served on a toasted Martin’s potato roll



INGREDIENTS:

1 oz diced onions,

2- 2oz Hereford Beef Patties 1 oz special sauce

1 slice American cheese

2 pickle slices

2 oz shredded lettuce

A dab of butter

2 Martin potato rolls



STEPS:

Put burgers on flat top grill at 350 degrees

Add 1/2 oz diced onion on each patty

Smash burgers onto grill with spatula, flattening burger

Add butter to grill and toast buns

Place buns in a basket, add special special sauce, lettuce, pickle Flip the burgers after 30 – 45 seconds post smash

Add 1/2 slice cheese to each patty

Top each patty with the top of the potato buns

Remove from grill and place on assembled bottom buns.



RESTAURANT INFORMATION

Harry’s Bar & Burger 121 North Main Street Providence, RI 401.228.7437

Harry’s Bar & Burger 301 Atwells Avenue Providence RI 401.228.3336

Harry’s Bar & Burger 200 Front Street Lincoln, RI 401.475.4017

Harry’s Bar & Burger 464 Thames Street Newport, RI 401.619.3617



harrysbarburger.com

