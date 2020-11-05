In the Kitchen: Harissa-Honey Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Harissa-Honey Chicken.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ c low sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons honey harissa or 2 harissa & more for brushing

2 tablespoon honey & more for drizzling

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

5-6 skin-on boneless chicken thighs (about 1 3/4lbs patted dry)

Fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons EVOO

3 small onions red, white, cut into 4 wedges through the root (so it stays intact)

3 medium Black Plums halved

Thinly sliced scallions (green parts only) for garnish

Rice for serving

Directions:

Arrange a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat the broiler. In a medium bowl, whisk together the broth, harissa, honey, vinegar, salt, and cornstarch. Season the chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large (at least 10”) skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet, skin side down, and cook without moving until the skin is browned and crisp, 4-5 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until the underside is browned, 4 minutes. Remove to a plate and drain and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium and arrange the onions in the skillet with one of the flat sides touching the surface of the skillet. Cook until the onions are golden on the underside, 2-3 minutes. Flip the onions and brown the underside and additional 2-3 minutes. Add the harissa-honey liquid to the skillet, raise the heat to medium-high and cook until the mixture thickens, 3-4 minutes. Nestle the chicken skin side up in the pan. Add the fruit and cook the chicken, spooning some of the sauce over the skin, until the fruit begins to soften slightly 2-3 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil until the skin crisps, the liquid thickens further, and the chicken is cooked through, 3-4 minutes for smaller thighs, 6-7 minutes for larger ones. Remove the chicken from the oven and garnish with scallions, divide among plates spoon the sauce over the top.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

