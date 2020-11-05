In the Kitchen: Harissa-Honey Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Anat Sagi from The Mosaic Table making Harissa-Honey Chicken.
Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ c low sodium chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons honey harissa or 2 harissa & more for brushing
- 2 tablespoon honey & more for drizzling
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
- 1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch
- 5-6 skin-on boneless chicken thighs (about 1 3/4lbs patted dry)
- Fresh ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons EVOO
- 3 small onions red, white, cut into 4 wedges through the root (so it stays intact)
- 3 medium Black Plums halved
- Thinly sliced scallions (green parts only) for garnish
- Rice for serving
Directions:
- Arrange a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat the broiler.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the broth, harissa, honey, vinegar, salt, and cornstarch.
- Season the chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large (at least 10”) skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken to the skillet, skin side down, and cook without moving until the skin is browned and crisp, 4-5 minutes.
- Flip the chicken and cook until the underside is browned, 4 minutes.
- Remove to a plate and drain and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the skillet.
- Reduce the heat to medium and arrange the onions in the skillet with one of the flat sides touching the surface of the skillet.
- Cook until the onions are golden on the underside, 2-3 minutes.
- Flip the onions and brown the underside and additional 2-3 minutes.
- Add the harissa-honey liquid to the skillet, raise the heat to medium-high and cook until the mixture thickens, 3-4 minutes.
- Nestle the chicken skin side up in the pan.
- Add the fruit and cook the chicken, spooning some of the sauce over the skin, until the fruit begins to soften slightly 2-3 minutes.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven and broil until the skin crisps, the liquid thickens further, and the chicken is cooked through, 3-4 minutes for smaller thighs, 6-7 minutes for larger ones.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and garnish with scallions, divide among plates spoon the sauce over the top.
