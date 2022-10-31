This Halloween, we welcome Pizza Artist Eric John Palmieri from D. Palmieri’s Bakery in Johnston making a pumpkin themed pizza.

Eric Palmieri is a 5th generation Italian baker and Pizza Artist whose work has been featured by media outlets from around the world. One of his most recent pieces of work is Winnie Sanderson, the famous witch from Hocus Pocus.

