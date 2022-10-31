This Halloween, we welcome Pizza Artist Eric John Palmieri from D. Palmieri’s Bakery in Johnston making a pumpkin themed pizza.
Eric Palmieri is a 5th generation Italian baker and Pizza Artist whose work has been featured by media outlets from around the world. One of his most recent pieces of work is Winnie Sanderson, the famous witch from Hocus Pocus.
Ingredients:
- Pizza Dough
- Pizza Sauce
- Orange Bell Peppers
- Black Olives
- Grated Romano Cheese
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Green Bell Peppers
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Let dough sit at room temperature until malleable.
- Cover 16” round baking pan with light drizzle of oil.
- Use flour to fix and stretch dough to fit pan.
- Poke a few small holes in dough with fingers.
- Place in oven and bake for 5 mins or until stiff but NOT browned.
- Let pizza shell/crust cool.
- Cover pizza shell with light amount of sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Use black olives to make outline of pumpkin.
- Use orange bell peppers to fill in spaces.
- Use grated Romano cheese to lighten areas.
- Bake for 8 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- Place piece of green bell pepper at top for stem.
- Slice and enjoy!
