In the Kitchen: Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Matt King, Chief Culinary Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands and Legal Sea Foods making a Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll. The lobster is warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, french fries and coleslaw.

Ingredients:
  • 8 oz lobster meat
  • 1 toasted lobster roll
  • 2 tablespoons of lobster mayo
  • 1 teaspoon celery diced
  • ½ teaspoon onion green trimmed/cut
  • 1/16 lemon wedge
  • 1 plating garnish
  • 1 side coleslaw
  • 1 side French fries
Directions:
  1. Combine lobster meat, celery, scallions and lemon mayo and mix thoroughly but gently
  2. Brush roll with butter on both sides and griddle golden brown and toasted.
  3. Pile lobster meat high on roll, insert into boat and place center of plate at slight angle.
  4. 4.Plate with side of french fries and coleslaw.

