In the Kitchen: Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Matt King, Chief Culinary Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands and Legal Sea Foods making a Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll. The lobster is warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, french fries and coleslaw.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

