In the Kitchen: Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Matt King, Chief Culinary Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands and Legal Sea Foods making a Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll. The lobster is warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, french fries and coleslaw.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz lobster meat
- 1 toasted lobster roll
- 2 tablespoons of lobster mayo
- 1 teaspoon celery diced
- ½ teaspoon onion green trimmed/cut
- 1/16 lemon wedge
- 1 plating garnish
- 1 side coleslaw
- 1 side French fries
Directions:
- Combine lobster meat, celery, scallions and lemon mayo and mix thoroughly but gently
- Brush roll with butter on both sides and griddle golden brown and toasted.
- Pile lobster meat high on roll, insert into boat and place center of plate at slight angle.
- 4.Plate with side of french fries and coleslaw.
