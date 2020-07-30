In the Kitchen: Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Rhode Show Staycation
main bkg
bkg

Today, Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gelman joins us outside to show us some summer grilling tips while making Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger.

Ingredients & Directions for Grilled Top Sirloin Steak:
  • 1 beef (~1 1/4 pounds total) Top Sirloin Steak boneless, 1-inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Season steak all over with salt and pepper.
  2. Place beef steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Move steak to cutting board and rest 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. Carve steak into slices, cutting across the grain.
Ingredients & Directions for Grilled Strip Steak:
  • 2 beef (~1 1/4 pounds total) Strip Steaks boneless, 1-inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Season steaks all over with salt and pepper.
  2. Place beef steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Move steak to cutting board and rest 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. Carve steak into slices, cutting across the grain.
Ingredients & Directions for Classic Cheeseburger:
  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend (or any seasoning blend you like)
  • 4 hamburger buns, split
  • 4 slices cheese (such as Cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)
  • 4 lettuce leaves
  • 4 tomato slices
  1. Combine Ground Beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
  2. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (Note – over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
  3. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
  4. Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com