In the Kitchen: Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger

Today, Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gelman joins us outside to show us some summer grilling tips while making Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger.
Ingredients & Directions for Grilled Top Sirloin Steak:
- 1 beef (~1 1/4 pounds total) Top Sirloin Steak boneless, 1-inch thick
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Season steak all over with salt and pepper.
- Place beef steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Move steak to cutting board and rest 5 to 10 minutes.
- Carve steak into slices, cutting across the grain.
Ingredients & Directions for Grilled Strip Steak:
- 2 beef (~1 1/4 pounds total) Strip Steaks boneless, 1-inch thick
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Season steaks all over with salt and pepper.
- Place beef steaks on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Move steak to cutting board and rest 5 to 10 minutes.
- Carve steak into slices, cutting across the grain.
Ingredients & Directions for Classic Cheeseburger:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend (or any seasoning blend you like)
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- 4 slices cheese (such as Cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 4 tomato slices
- Combine Ground Beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
- Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (Note – over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
- About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
- Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.
