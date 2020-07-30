In the Kitchen: Grilled Top Sirloin, Grilled Strip Steak & Classic Cheeseburger

Looking to whip up something this weekend but perhaps you're not sure where to start? Well, you're in luck! Our buddy, Nick Rabar from Avenue N American Kitchen checked in from his Rumford location with a delightful recipe that will not disappoint: Nick's Roasted Red Pepper Pasta Salad!

Check out the recipe below and learn more about Avenue N's two locations here: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/